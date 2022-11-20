RAK Properties, a leading property development and tourism infrastructure company in the UAE, has broken ground on its latest waterfront development - Bay Residences - located within the Mina Al Arab community in Ras Al Khaimah.

An addition to Hayat Island, Bay Residences will feature 324 apartments with a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units boasting direct access to the beach, said the developer in its statement.

The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by RAK Properties CEO Sameh Al Muhtadi, COO Mohammed Al Tair as well as other senior staff members of Al Oroba Contracting Company.

Commenting on the occasion, Al Muhtadi said: "The immense success of our latest residential projects paved the path for further development on this much sought-after location of Hayat Island. Bay Residences is adjacent to the prestigious 5 star property - InterContinental Mina Al Arab Ras Al Khaimah Resort & Spa.

"We look forward to continuing our mission to offer families and investors innovative homes to elevate their sense of living and leisure and offer seaside living within the Mina Al Arab destination," he said.

The residential complex includes swimming pools, playgrounds, retail, F&B outlets, and a gym enhancing the benefits of seaside living. Surrounded by promenades, walkways, boardwalks, parks and beautifully landscaped open spaces, the residential apartments are conveniently located to benefit from a wide array of dining, retail and entertainment options.

