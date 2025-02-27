Qube Development has signed a strategic partnership agreement with the Dubai Land Department (DLD) to empower Emirati real estate brokers, reinforcing their role in Dubai’s dynamic real estate sector.

This landmark collaboration underscores both entities’ commitment to fostering local talent and enhancing the competitiveness of one of Dubai’s most vital economic sectors.

As part of this initiative, Qube Development will be allocating a significant portion of its inventory to be marketed by Emirati real estate brokers.

"Our partnership with the DLD reflects our commitment to supporting the government’s vision for the real estate sector by fostering growth, innovation, and excellence," remarked Egor Molchanov, CEO at Qube Development.

This partnership aligns with the broader objectives of the Dubai Real Estate Brokers Programme, an initiative by DLD designed to cultivate a skilled local workforce grounded in professional ethics and principles, empowering them to drive progress and shape the future of the real estate sector.

"We are ensuring that we can partner with the Emirati talent that has the tools and expertise necessary to lead and innovate in this space. Real estate is a cornerstone of Dubai’s economy, and ensuring local professionals can thrive is key to our continued success," he added.

