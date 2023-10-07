Doha, Qatar: The volume of real estate trading in sales contracts at the Department of Real Estate Registration at the Ministry of Justice during the period from 24 September to 28 September 2023 reached QR276,286,452.

Total sales contracts for residential units in the Real Estate Bulletin for the period from 24 September to 28 September is QR50,033,002.

The weekly bulletin issued by the Department shows that the list of real estate properties traded for sale has included vacant lands, houses, Residential buildings, multi-purpose building, residential units.

Sales were concentrated in, Doha, AL Rayyan, Al Daayen, Al Wakrah, Umm Slal, Al Shamal, Al Khor and Al Dakhira, municipalities, and in the Pearl, Legtaifiya, Zones.

The volume of real estate trading in sales contracts at the Department of Real Estate Registration at the Ministry of Justice during the period from September 17 to 21 reached more than QR284m.

