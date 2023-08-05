Doha, Qatar: The volume of real estate trading in sales contracts at Department of Real Estate Registration at the Ministry of Justice during the period from July 23 to July 27 2023 reached QR175,521,446.

The weekly bulletin issued by the Department shows that the list of real estate properties traded for sale has included vacant lands, houses, residential buildings and a commercial residential building.

Sales were concentrated in AL Rayyan, Doha, Al Khor, Al Dakhira, Al Daayen, Al Wakrah, Umm Slal and Al Shamal municipalities.

The volume of real estate trading in sale contracts at the Real Estate Registration Department at the Ministry of Justice from July 16 to 20, 2023 reached QR418,731,129.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing & Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).