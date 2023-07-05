The total number of properties sold in the country in May 2023 witnessed a monthly increase of 114.6%, according to figures released by the Planning and Statistics Authority (PSA).

Similarly, the total number of building permits issued stood at 758 in May 2023, recording a monthly increase of 97.9% and an annual increase of 17.5%, the PSA bulletin stated.

In the banking sector, the total broad money supply (M2) was recorded at about QR699bn in May 2023, an annual increase of 6.5% compared to May 2022. On the other hand, cash equivalents, including commercial bank deposits, totalled QR955bn in May 2023.

The figure has recorded an annual decrease of 1.3% compared to May 2022, when deposits recorded approximately QR967bn.

The PSA also recorded a rise in the value of shares traded by 142.1% in May 2023 compared to the previous month.

In May 2023, the PSA bulletin stated that the total number of registered new vehicles reached 8,214, which showed a monthly increase of 20.5% and an annual increase of 25.7%.

The PSA also reported an increase in the total number of new driver’s licences at a monthly rate of 75.6%, and the total number of registered new vehicles reached 8,214, which showed a monthly increase of 20.5% and an annual increase of 25.7%.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).