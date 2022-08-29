DAMMAM — Prince Saud Bin Naif, Emir of the Eastern Province, inaugurated on Sunday the second phase projects in the Al-Wajiha suburb in Dammam, and the Qumra community in Qatif Governorate.



Prince Saud sponsored the signing of agreements between National Housing and its real estate developer partners, in the presence of the Minister of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing Majid Al-Hogail, and Mohammed Al-Bati, CEO of the National Housing Company.



He stressed that the leadership has set among its priorities and plans providing adequate housing for citizens. “The housing sector in the Eastern Province enjoys generous support like other regions of the Kingdom,” he said.



Prince Saudi praised the role of the National Housing Company in providing integrated housing communities with services, and finding diverse housing solutions and options that suit the requirements of Saudi families.



He noted the keenness of the leadership to facilitate all services for citizens and raise their quality of life, especially with regard to the most important requirement of life, which is helping them to provide adequate housing.



The projects of the second phase were launched for the Al-Wajiha suburb, which is one of the largest residential suburbs in the Kingdom, with an area of more than 9 million square meters, providing 5,400 housing units for more than 27,000 people.



The Qumra community was also launched in the Qatif Governorate on an area of more than 1.4 million square meters, providing more than 2,300 housing units of various sizes and designs.

