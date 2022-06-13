Egypt - Prime Build Development gets ready to launch the Lake Yard Residence project in the tourist district in Badr City, next month.

Chairperson of Prime Build Development Mohamed Mourid said that the company succeeded in obtaining a new project on ​​35 feddan, with investments exceeding EGP 1bn.

Mourid pointed out that the company’s expansion plan comes within the state’s expansion in establishing and building new urban communities aimed at creating more investment opportunities for the private sector.

Yasser Zidan, CEO of the Prime Build Development, said that the Lake Yard Residence project comprises 25 buildings as well as a group of villas, a social club on ​​2.5 feddans, and swimming pools and green spaces.

Zidan explained that the project includes a commercial mall, through which the company aims to contract with many major brands, especially as it is the first of its kind in the region.

Zaidan explained that the company has contracted with a Canadian consultant office, which is one of the largest consulting offices in the world.

Moataz El Halawany, board member of Prime Build Development, said that it plans to complete the sale of Lake Yard Residence before the end of this year.

El Halawany added that the company will work on setting competitive prices to suit all segments, pointing out that the project units contain all different areas.

He noted that the company owns many different projects in Badr City, where it owns more than 15 projects. Moreover, the company has completed nearly 70% of the Ondixa North Coast with investments exceeding EGP 500m.

Prime Build Development has opened its third branch and the first in Alexandria, after the great demand for its projects within the governorate and neighbouring governorates, he concluded.

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).