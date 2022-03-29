Danube Properties, affordable housing pioneer and one of the most dynamic and popular private real estate developers in the UAE, has announced that its recently launched residential project ‘Pearlz’ has received massive response at Expo 2020 in Dubai. A large number of Indian expats thronged the ‘Danube Properties’ pavilion with great interest in this expo.

Danube has sold out 100 per cent of the inventory of Pearlz that offers 300 residential units coupled with a number of retail and recreational facilities with a development value exceeding Dh300 million on day 1 of its participation at this expo. Danube Properties has also recently delivered its ambitious project ‘Lawnz’ to its 1000 plus property buyers.

“While Expo 2020 has successfully carried forward its mission of connecting people I am happy to inform everyone that one of my personal favourites ‘Pearlz’ has received overwhelming response at this expo. We have successfully sold out the complete launched inventory of the project. At Danube Properties our belief since the starting has been to deliver projects on time without any compromise on quality aspects,” Rizwan Sajan, founder and chairman of Danube Group said.

“While sticking to our commitments has always given us good results, I take this opportunity to thank all those who have been involved and have made contributions in making ‘Pearlz’ a huge success for Danube,” he said.

Making the deal more lucrative for Indian investors, Danube Properties has announced that it will provide fully furnished apartments at ‘Pearlz’ to Indian homebuyers who are very keen on picking up a second home in Dubai. The project will be developed in Al Furjan area close to Ibn Battuta mall with the easiest access to Sheikh Zayed Road and Mohammed Bin Zayed Highway. The affordable homes come with Danube Properties’ trend-setting 1 percent payment plan that helps middle income tenants and end-users to easily acquire their dream homes.

Some of the salient features of the Pearlz project includes the foldable wall-mounted beds — that converts the living into a bedroom at night, when suspended from the wall. This creates an extra bedroom, converting a one-bedroom hall apartment into a two-bedroom apartment and a studio to a one-bedroom apartment. So, the customer gets a two-bedroom apartment, when paying for a one-bedroom apartment. Among other perks, a three-bedroom apartment comes with a private pool, three parking spots and a balcony — something that is not available in most villas and townhouses.

Moreover, the two- and three-bedroom at ‘Pearlz’ comes with store area, laundry as well as power room. It has its own chillers and chilled water system. The project is located near the metro station.

‘Pearlz’ also offers a wide range of world-class amenities such as anti-current swimming pool, kids pool, toddler pool, health club, party hall, outdoor seating, shaded Yoga area, Jacuzzi, sauna, barbeque area, kids outdoor play area, jogging track, outdoor party area, landscape with water features. Other highlight of this project in terms of amentias which cannot be found with any other developer in the region include a doctor on call, kid’s daycare with nanny on board and smart home, smart office with a personal secretary which will revolutionise how gated community projects are developed in the region.

Pearlz is the first real estate project that has been launched in the UAE in 2022 – and the second project by Danube Properties to be launched within five months after launching the Dh475 million Skyz project in Arjan in October 2021.

