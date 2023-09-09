UAE-based Pantheon Development has signed up Al Serh Al Kabeer Construction as the main contractor and Al Khawajah Engineering Consultants as design consultant for its latest residential project, Elysee Heights, in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), Dubai.

The G+4P+11 project coming up in District 15 of JVC will be spread across an area of 200,000 sq.ft, said a statement from Pantheon Development.

An affordable luxury residential developer, Pantheon said the AED150 million ($41 million) project will feature 183 residential units with a mix of studios, one- and two-bed options as well as 10 retail units.

Studios will be in the range of 390-425 sq ft, one-bedroom unit will be 650 to 800 and two-bed units ranging from 850 to 1,100 sq.ft. The planned hand over of Elysee Heights is in Q4 2025.

"Elysee Heights is yet another milestone in our affordable luxury residential proposition in Dubai’s realty market," said Kalpesh Kinariwala, a top executive of Pantheon Development.

"Pantheon has successfully created and nurtured the niche of affordable luxury with four projects, and Elysee Heights is yet another value-packed development in this category, contributing to Dubai’s reputation as a high-return real estate investment destination," he stated.

"As a prestigious development, Elysee Heights will add to the impressive skyline of Dubai’s real estate sector and yet another exclusive property in JVC," he added.

Pantheon’s project portfolio includes Pantheon Boulevard and Elysee I and Elysee II in JVC which have been completed and handed over.

Apart from Elysee Heights, its ongoing projects include Elysee 3 and Pantheon Heights, stated Kinariwala, adding that cumulatively it has successfully delivered over 1.3 million sq ft of projects.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).