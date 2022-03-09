ArabFinance: Palm Hills Development Company (PHDC) announced that its board of directors has approved the cash dividends distribution proposal for 2021 earnings, according to a statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX).

Accordingly, cash dividends worth a total of EGP 304.059 million, equivalent to EGP 0.10 per share, shall be paid to shareholders.

This decision is pending the approval of the ordinary general meeting (OGM).

It is worth noting that Palm Hills recorded a consolidated net profit attributable to the parent company of EGP 824.36 million in 2021, as compared to a profit of EGP 711.81 million in 2020.

The company also announced it has acquired a 7.97% stake in International Company for Leasing (Incolease) (ICLE) in a transaction worth EGP 65.35 million.

Palm Hills is an Egypt-based company that focuses on real estate investment in the new cities and urban communities, land reclamation and cultivation, and other activities associated with the Company’s operations.

