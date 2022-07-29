DUBAI - A total of 2,285 real estate transactions worth AED6.8 billion were conducted during the week ending 29th July 2022, according to figures released by the Dubai Land Department.

A total of 254 plots were sold for AED1.35 billion, 1,516 apartments and villas were sold for AED3.35 billion.

The top three transactions were a land in Hadaeq Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid sold for AED100.53 million, followed by a land that was sold for AED90 million in Hadaeq Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid.

Al Hebiah Fifth recorded the most transactions for this week by 134 sales transactions worth AED307.67 million, followed by Jabal Ali First with 28 sales transactions worth AED97.82 million, and Al Yufrah 2 with 21 sales transactions worth AED28 million in third place.

The top three transfers for apartments and villas were an apartment sold for AED501 million in Marsa Dubai, an apartment sold for AED346 million in Burj Khalifa, and thirdly an apartment sold for AED227 million in Business Bay.

The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was AED1.62 billion, with the highest being a land in Business Bay, mortgaged for AED308 million.

79 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED511 million.