Cairo - JLL has signed an agreement with global property developer, Ora Developers, to deliver full project management and cost management services on two major projects in Egypt.

ZED East is a residential and mixed-use development spanning a total land area of 360 feddans between New Cairo and New Capital City, according to a recent press release.

The first phase includes the development of 407 residential units, including villas, semi-detached houses, townhouses, and chalets spread across 52 feddans approximately.

The second project is Silversands North Coast, a luxury community covering 500 feddans of 1 kilometre beachfront, located 4 kilometres from Almaza.

The development features five-star hotels, villas, beach houses, and chalets. The first phase comprises villas, semi-detached houses, chalets, a hospital, infrastructure, and surrounding landscape.

“We are delighted to receive this award which reinforces our reputation as one of the leading project management and cost management consultancies in Egypt and look forward to building a strong relationship with Ora Developers,” said Mohamed Nabil, Head of Project & Development Services Egypt at JLL.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).