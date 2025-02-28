Beyond Developments, a new venture under the Dubai luxury project developer Omniyat Group, has launched Sensia, its third signature project within the 8 million sq. ft master-planned development at Dubai Maritime City (DMC).

Designed by Hirsch Bedner Associates (HBA), one of the world’s foremost hospitality design firms, Sensia’s distinctive architecture features angled floor plates that enhance privacy while offering 360-degree panoramic views, optimizing sunrise-to-sunset vistas of the Dubai skyline and Arabian Gulf.

Interiors by Design World Partnership (DWP) bring a refined aesthetic, using warm, natural textures and contemporary finishes to elevate the living experience.

The 36-storey tower, anticipated for completion in Q1 2029, offers 275 premium residences, including one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, exclusive three-bedroom garden duplexes, and a signature penthouse with breathtaking waterfront views.

With direct access to curated dining experiences on the ground floor and a vibrant waterfront promenade and cove elevated lifestyle,

Following the phenomenal success of Saria and Orise and the overwhelming interest from local, regional, and international investors, the launch of Sensia marks a significant milestone for Beyond.

Achieved just six months after its establishment, this expansion reinforces the company’s rapid growth and strong investor confidence in its visionary developments.

On the new project, CEO Adil Taqi said: "Dubai continues to prove itself as one of the most attractive real estate investment and living destination globally, supported by visionary leadership, robust infrastructure and a forward-thinking regulatory environment."

"The appetite from local, regional and international investors for high-quality waterfront development remains strong, and the success of our projects at Dubai Maritime City is a testament to this growing demand," he stated.

Aligned with the Dubai Real Estate Sector Strategy 2033, this project strengthens the emirate’s standing as a premier investment and liveable destination.

Located at Dubai Maritime City, Sensia offers a seamless blend of urban energy and coastal serenity, just 10 minutes from Jumeirah’s beaches and 15 minutes from Downtown Dubai’s business and entertainment district.

"Sensia offers an elevated waterfront lifestyle merging urban energy with the serenity of the Arabian Sea," said Taqi.

"With every launch, Beyond continues to push the boundaries, creating spaces that are not just homes, but experiences tailored for the modern investor and homeowner. This is a bold step forward in design, waterfront luxury, and innovation," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).