Muscat – The value of real estate trading in the Sultanate of Oman increased by 29.1% by the end of April 2023 to reach RO948mn compared to RO734.1mn during the same period of 2022, according to the latest data released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

The value of sale contracts decreased 5.7% to RO350.7mn and the number of sale contracts also decreased 10.8% to 21,245.

The value of mortgage contracts increased by 66.5%, registering RO594.6mn for 7,586 contracts, while the value of swap contracts reached 458 contracts worth RO2.7mn.

The number of title deeds issued in April increased 1.3% to 76,379, while the number of title deeds issued to citizens of GCC countries increased 73.3% to 428 compared to the same period in 2022.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).