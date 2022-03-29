A platform encouraging businessmen to invest in government-owned land will be launched as part of Bahrain’s economic recovery initiatives.The Cabinet endorsed the online hub during a session chaired by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, at Gudaibiya Palace.The platform will provide the private sector with an inventory of government-owned land allocated for investment, land data, and the type of required projects.

The portal will enable developers to submit their requests in all transparency, which will contribute optimise land investment as well as strengthen partnership between the public and private sectors.The Cabinet expressed congratulations and good wishes to His Majesty King Hamad marking Ramadan, which will start within a few days.It also extended greetings to citizens, wishing Bahrain, the Arab and Islamic nations many happy returns.

The ministerial committee for financial and economic affairs and fiscal balance updated the session about the meeting between the government and legislative branch regarding draft amendments of the pension law.The proposed amendments aim to ensure the sustainability of pension funds, enhance their ability to implement their future obligations and preserve the rights of retirees and subscribers.

The Cabinet also took note of the draft amendments of the law regulating government employees’ pensions and retirement benefits and proposed amendments of Social Insurance Law.The Cabinet was told that Bahrain’s Real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 4.3 per cent during the fourth quarter of 2021 compared with the fourth quarter of 2020.The quarterly economic report showed the oil sector growing by 4.7pc and the non-oil sector by 4.2pc retrospectively.

According to the quarterly report, the local economy achieved during the year 2021 as a whole a growth of 2.2pc compared with 2020, supported by the growth of the non-oil sector by 2.8pc.Finance and National Economy Minister Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa submitted a memo in this regard to the Cabinet.The Cabinet expressed its thanks and appreciation for His Majesty King Hamad’s directives, announced during last week’s Cabinet meeting, adding that they will continue to shape efforts and initiatives that achieve citizens’ aspirations.

To mark Bahraini Youth Day and the designation of 2022 as the Year of Bahraini Youth, the Cabinet commended His Majesty’s support for Bahrain’s youth, who represent the present and future of the country.The Cabinet directed the Youth and Sports Affairs Ministry to develop integrated plans that support the skillset of Bahrain’s youngsters.

The Cabinet condemned drone attacks which have targeted civilians and infrastructure in Saudi Arabia. It noted that such attacks lead to instability of global energy supplies.The session also discussed several memorandums during the meeting.

