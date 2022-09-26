Dubai residents have two weeks to register all co-occupants staying in a residential unit for a month or more. The two-week deadline began on Friday, September 23.

According to the Dubai Land Department (DLD), the tenant under whose name the tenancy contract is registered must add all those staying with him/her.

The registration should include the co-occupant’s name and Emirates ID. For those who don’t have an Emirates ID, the passport number needs to be entered.

The registration process is simple and can be done on the Dubai REST app. Here is a step-by-step guide:

1. Download the Dubai REST app.

2. As soon as you start the app, a message will pop up:

3. Click on ‘Proceed’

4. If you have previously registered on the app or the DLD website, click on ‘Proceed to Login’ under ‘Already a registered user’.

5. If not, scroll down to ‘Not yet registered’ and click on ‘Proceed to register’.

6. You can register with any of the following UAE Pass, Residence Visa Number, Emirates ID, Unified Number

Note: If your phone number is not linked to your Emirates ID, you will not receive the one-time password required to complete this step. You need to first update your phone number with Emirates ID.

7. For registration, you need your passport number and Emirates ID scans (front and back side). After registering, click on ‘Proceed to Login’ from step 4.

8. From the Dashboard, select the property where you are the main tenant.

9. Select ‘Manage Co-occupants’

10. Select ‘Add more’

11. Enter the Emirates ID details and date of birth of co-occupants one by one and select ‘Verify’.

