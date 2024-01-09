Master developer Nakheel has signed up as a strategic sponsor for the 9th edition of Dubai International Project Management Forum (DIPMF) 2024.

To be held from January 15 to 18 at Madinat Arena, Madinat Jumeriah, the forum is being held under the theme of ‘Beyond Boundaries’. The DIPMF 2024 will focus on three key topics; sustainability, modern methods of project management, and future trends and technology.

Nakheel’s pioneering role in implementing global standards in project management is evidenced from the master development and urban planning it implements, across the emirate of Dubai.

Participation in DIPMF 2024 underlines Nakheel’s commitment as a key contributor to the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, as Nakheel focuses on delivering the highest standards of urban infrastructure and facilities, developing vibrant and healthy communities, fostering stronger economic activity, and establishing Dubai as a global lifestyle and investment hub.

This year’s theme mirrors UAE’s ambition to drive innovation, sustainability, and global connectivity.

