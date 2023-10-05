UAE - Nakheel, a world-leading master developer, has announced a strategic partnership with Adriatic Marinas, the developer, owner, and operator of the world’s finest THYA Platinum-certified superyacht marina, Porto Montenegro.

Under the partnership, Adriatic Marinas will, through its M-Marinas by Porto Montenegro Marina Management Platform, bring superior standards of marina management and peerless superyacht community expertise to enhance Nakheel’s waterfront communities, which offer innovative living experiences.

Work by the partners will begin immediately on enhancements to the existing Palm East and West marinas and on creating an exclusive and compelling marina base at Dubai Islands, further details for which will be shared in the coming months, a statement said.

Omar Khoory, Chief Assets Officer at Nakheel, said: “We are delighted to partner with M-Marinas by Porto Montenegro to further enhance and redefine the concept of waterfront living. The partnership underscores our commitment to supporting the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan in developing vibrant and healthy communities and positioning Dubai as a waterfront destination. Through our partnership, we will continue to enhance our customer-oriented services and deliver value across all touch points.”

David Margason, General Manager at Porto Montenegro, said: “Over the last 15 years, Porto Montenegro has relentlessly pursued its goal of creating a Life Less Ordinary at the waterfront in the Adriatic region of the world centre of yachting in the Mediterranean. This partnership recognises the results of those many years of commitment to quality and differentiation in everything that we do and will bring the elegance and ‘joie de vivre’ of the Mediterranean yachting community into the heart of Nakheel’s waterfront communities in Dubai.”

Nakheel has developed iconic waterfront projects, including Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Islands, and is committed to building happiness and prosperity for citizens, residents and visitors of Dubai, it said.

