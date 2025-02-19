Egypt - Misr Italia Properties recorded EGP 4bn in sales in January 2025, marking an impressive 200% growth compared to the same period last year.

This strong performance is seen as a key step toward meeting the company’s first-quarter targets, with expectations to surpass the results of 2024.

Mohamed Khaled El-Assal, CEO and Managing Director of Misr Italia Properties, emphasized that this growth was fueled by the launch of new project phases and expanded investment opportunities. “Our diverse portfolio in prime locations, including East Cairo, the North Coast, and Ain Sokhna, strengthens our market position and contributes to this success,” he said.

Looking ahead, El-Assal announced plans to invest EGP 11bn in 2025 as part of the company’s ongoing expansion strategy. The investment will support a range of initiatives, including the opening of 23 international retail outlets. These will feature popular brands like “Pier 88” and “Brunch & Cake” in the restaurant and hospitality sectors, as well as “LA7” in wellness and fitness. These outlets will be located within the “Cairo Business Park,” East Cairo’s vibrant hub for entrepreneurship, innovation, arts, and culture.

Additionally, Misr Italia Properties has launched the final phase of its Cairo Business Park project, which includes 40 new office spaces spread across the 4th floor of three buildings. These flexible office units, ranging from 55 to over 300 square meters, are designed to meet the growing demand for administrative spaces in East Cairo. With delivery scheduled for 2027, the new offices aim to attract both local and international companies to this dynamic business ecosystem.

© 2024 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

