UAE - Mered, an international real estate developer, has announced its official launch in the UAE, setting up its base in Dubai led by a carefully selected team of world-class industry experts, artisans and accomplished craftsmen.

Following the launch of the brand, Mered will soon announce its flagship project which will come up at Dubai Internet City - the region's leading technological hub and a vibrant area seamlessly connected to the emirate's major attractions, including Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina, Mall of the Emirates and the inviting Jumeirah beaches.

Mered said it is committed to pushing real estate boundaries in the country with focus on developing opulent places that enrich people’s lives and stand the test of time in terms of their values and exceptional building quality.

United by the idea of offering a unique blend of human-centric experiences, care for the environment, the latest technology and love for design and architecture, Mered’s projects aim to transform each real estate asset into an exquisite collection piece cherished by buyers across the generations, it stated.

According to Mered, the DIC project will boasts top-class architecture and amenities that reflect the company's visionary approach to the city.

Its architecture is being developed by Italian group Pininfarina, a legendary name in design and architecture.

Starting in the automotive world over 90 years ago and collaborating with some of the world's legendary car brands, including Ferrari, Alfa Romeo, and others, the Pininfarina brand has evolved into a sought-after architecture and lifestyle design house.

Today, it stands as a global standard-bearer of Italian design aesthetics. Its architectural portfolio includes award-winning projects in Brazil and elegant and innovative developments in Spain, Singapore, Florida, Washington, and other places.

"We are thrilled to mark the launch of Mered in the UAE, a region renowned for its forward-thinking, innovation and grandeur as well as its focus on becoming a global real estate icon," remarked its CEO Ramil Guliev.

"We take great pride in our commitment to building excellence and creating unparalleled living experiences, which is why we formed our team after a relentless search for the world’s best construction, design and development experts," he stated.

"Our projects are not just buildings; they are unique places designed around the aspirations and needs of our discerning customers, reflecting our genuine care about the long-lasting impact on the community and the city," he added.

The upcoming Mered project promises to harmoniously merge technology and beauty to create a breathtaking development that will positively impact the growing cosmopolitan hub of Dubai.

"Our attention to detail, commitment to quality, and collaboration with an international team of industry experts will shape this new architectural icon in Dubai's skyline," said Guliev.

"As we embark on this journey, Mered envisions exponential growth, driven by our unwavering dedication to our customers and to the vision of Dubai. With our team’s focus and history in delivering beyond expectations, we aim to reshape the country’s luxury real estate landscape and leave a lasting legacy of extraordinary living experiences," he added.

