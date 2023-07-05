UAE-based Luxe Developers has announced the official launch of its upscale AED1.5 billion ($408.3 million) twin-tower project - Oceano - located on Al Marjan Island in the northern emirate of Ras Al Khaimah.

The key waterfront development comprises 206 residential units covering 18 storeys and will include one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments as well as six penthouses and two exclusive sky villas that offers its residents access to private pools as well as indoor and outdoor entertaining areas with views across the Arabian Gulf.

The premium project was unveiled at a star-studded event held in Atlantis The Royal which was attended by Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi and Dr Aman Puri, Counsel General of India as well as other senior Luxe officials including Managing Director Siddharta Banerji, Chairman Shubam Aggarwal and Chief Technology Officer Nitin Yadav.

Oceano will be located on a unique corner plot on Al Marjan Island and spread across a Built Up Area (BUA) of 79,000 sq m.

"At Luxe Developers, we believe that exceptional living spaces can inspire and transform lives and are passionate about creating architectural marvels that redefine the concept of luxury and provide an unmatched living experience with a commitment to excellence and attention to detail that ensures every project the company undertakes sets a new standard in urban living," said Aggarwal.

Residents will have access to a range of amenities often associated with five-star hotels, including a luxury spa, an infinity pool connecting the two towers, a state-of-the-art gym, a cigar lounge, a library, a yoga room, a children’s play area, and a chauffeur’s lounge, he stated.

"Outdoors, in addition to the extensive green spaces and lush landscaping, residents will enjoy a resort-style swimming pool, a dedicated children’s pool, a private beach, and jetty access for those mooring yachts. A concierge and 24-hour security will also be provided, he added.

