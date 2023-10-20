UAE - Leading project developer London Gate has announced plans to deliver 2,000 high-end residential units across prime locations in Dubai over the next six months.

The key upcoming projects that promise ‘Extraordinary Living’ include Marina 106, Nadine I & II and Maya V.

Within the first hour of the launch itself, Maya V was fully sold out, reinforcing the company’s strength in the market. Having established their reputation in countries around the world, London Gate is bringing London’s timeless elegance to Dubai’s vibrant and urban landscape, said its top official.

"Dubai, is an unparalleled destination for top-tier real estate ventures. At London Gate, our vision is to redefine and revitalize the city's iconic skyline and property landscape, thereby establishing new thresholds that transcend industry standards," remarked its CEO Eman Taha.

"Our unwavering commitment lies in not only meeting but exceeding the ever-evolving demands of the market. Our developments will cover Dubai's prominent hotspots and will deliver one of the tallest buildings overlooking the Dubai Marina, one-of-its-kind branded residences, along with extraordinary residential spaces across Dubai land and Jumeirah Village," she noted.

"We aim to create an enduring legacy through our relentless pursuit of exceptional quality, unparalleled style, and a culture of continuous innovation. London Gate is poised to become synonymous with excellence, setting a new paradigm that reshapes the narrative of luxury living in Dubai," she added.

The upcoming projects by London Gate promise exceptional features and amenities, exemplifying the company's commitment to excellence.

Marina 106, situated in Dubai Marina, will soar 434 meters high, offering 649 luxurious living spaces, including one to four-bedroom apartments and deluxe duplexes, with breathtaking city views.

Nadine I & II, inspired by the architectural wonders of Venice and Rome, will create a vibrant community in Al Furjan, while Maya V in JVT will provide interconnected living spaces designed for families, offering 1, 2, and 3-bedroom homes.

