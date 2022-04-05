Prop-tech startup Liza has released its new mobile application “Liza” for broker-free property trading.

“The app is available on all electronic applications stores: App Store, Google Play, and App Gallery,” stated Liza’s Founder Ahmed Alaa.

He added, “Although we may be facing turbulent times in regards to the global economic and political situation, Liza has a promising path. By empowering its users and lifting the burden of middlemen and by maximizing their investments, Liza offers a service that is unprecedented in the region. Liza will also enable property developers to maximize their direct sales by offering a new direct channel with no unnecessary commission fees.”

With the recent release of its app, Liza has now officially launched by offering both buyers and sellers the full range of services.

Alaa told Daily News Egypt: “Later in 2022, Liza will be launching the rental feature on the app as well, including a diversity of innovative features and functions that will facilitate the user journey.”

Alaa elaborated: “With the start of our pre-seed round, we have been approached by several venture capital firms in the UAE and KSA and are currently undergoing discussions for potential funding and expansion possibilities.”

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

