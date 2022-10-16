Kuwait's real estate sector has been witnessing tremendous growth over the last few months with the oil-rich country's total number of property transactions during the nine-month period alone surging to hit more than 4,700, reported Arab Times citing data from Real Estate Registration and Authentication Department at the Ministry of Justice.

These transactions, which involved various types of real estate categories, were worth more than KD3 billion ($9.63 billion), said the report.

The aggregate statistics for the first 9 months showed that the residential real estate accounted for the highest percentage of these transactions, which stood at 3,531 properties, it added.

