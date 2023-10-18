Knowledge Economic City (KEC) has awarded contracts worth $970 million to China Gezhouba Engineering Group to provide engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services for two of its major projects - Al Alya mixed-use development as well as the Phase One of Islamic World District (IWD).

Al Alya is a mixed-use project within a semi-gated community that includes residential, offices, hospitality, retail and knowledge sectors.

It was designed to respond to the urban planning of 'humanizing of cities' and the quality of life programme which adopt green areas and pedestrians aim to creating an attractive lifestyle as part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, said KEC in its filing to the Saudi bourse Tadawul.

Those project components have been designed on 269,000 sqm area with 400,000 sqm as GFA provide a hotel with 120 room keys, around 1,500 residential apartments - including 414 serviced apartments and 70 townhouses all equipped with smart home technology - in addition to other key amenities.

It will boast two parcels of offices designed with flexible work spaces linked to the hotel and residences overlooking a 1-km-long park as part of the project objective to benefit from the market demand for high-quality integrated elements as they are connected to other KEC series of parks, open spaces and pedestrians.

According to KEC, the scope of work for China Gezhouba as general contractor under the $400 million contract for the Al Alya project includes construction, material supply and finishing works.

The agreement with the Chinese group also adds to the contract signed this June with Elkhereiji Commerce and Contracting Company to execute the skeleton of the first phase of the residential buildings which provides 264 apartments, it added.

On the Islamic World District Project, the KEC said the project will come up on a 900,000 sqm area in the southern side of the City.

The first phase of the Islamic World Avenue project, for which the preliminary agreement was signed in June, includes a multi-use destination with a chain of hotels providing about 5,061 keys as well as 743 residential apartments in addition to a market, a service area and support elements.

Designed as one of the other Transit Oriented Development (TOD) projects, it is connected to the Haramain High Speed Train Station in Madinah through the owned company project, Madinah Gate project currently under development.

As a mixed use development the IWD support the objectives of the Ministry of Tourism and the Deyouf Alrahman programmes providing key hospitality, entertainment, cultural, knowledge and retail elements in addition to the residential components inamjor boost to its KSA 2030 Vision housing programme.

It will also boast ample entertainment area, green spaces, museums and shopping areas with the project design simulating the architectural style of a number of Islamic countries.

The hospitality projects coming up within the Islamic World District are aimed at contributing to bridging the gap for hotel room keys in Madinah as part of the KSA 2030 Vision, which aims to increase the number of visitors into the Saudi city to 30 million annually.

The project, which also provides retail, restaurants, and an interactive museum, is linked internally and with other KEC developments through smart mobility transportation.

Upon completion of all IWD project phases, it will provide around 14,000 hotel room keys and 1,800 residential apartments in addition to the retail areas and other components, said KEC in its filing.

Besides its role as project contractor, China Gezhouba will also provide cooperation in implementing project planning services as well as commercial proposal, and technical proposal for other projects besides financing and investing in KEC projects, it added.

