UAE - Ithra Dubai, a leading real estate developer and asset manager, has announced the sale of One&Only Private Homes and The Residences within One Za’abeel, Dubai’s most iconic address.

One Za’abeel Tower offers 94 One&Only Private Homes for sale, the pinnacle of urban living in the world’s first vertical urban resort managed by the ultra-luxury One&Only brand, said the Dubai developer.

One Za’abeel’s The Residences houses 264 apartments with a strategic location and lavish facilities. The residences for sale include one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom simplexes and duplexes and a five-bedroom penthouse, it added.

"With its mesmerizing architecture, central location, and exceptional mix of offerings, One Za’abeel is an exceptional place to live, work and spend leisure time in one of Dubai’s most desirable addresses, a true reflection of Dubai’s ambitious spirit," remarked Ithra Dubai Director and CEO Issam Galadari.

Located in some of the world’s most sought-after destinations, One&Only Private Homes offer upscale private residential sanctuaries with One Za’abeel being no exception.

Reflecting the architecture, design, and lifestyle elements for which One&Only is celebrated, these private homes offer unparalleled access to the luxury hospitality collection’s world-class resorts, in addition to a series of exclusive benefits, stated Galadari.

Available for lease in this mixed-use development is 26,000 sq m deluxe office space along with three floors of retail space, F&B, and leisure experiences at the Podium, covering an area of 12,000 sq m.

According to him, One Za’abeel, the multi-award-winning mixed-used development, is destined to become one of the UAE’s most recognizable architectural icons located right in Dubai’s business center.

A marvel of engineering with the world’s longest cantilevered building, Ithra Dubai said it is set to be awarded a Guinness World Record.

Suspended perpendicularly across the two towers at a height of around 100 meters and weighing 13,000 tonnes, The Link will host several engaging experiences and will include captivating entertainment venues, dining with celebrity chefs, an infinity pool, an observation deck with uninterrupted 360˚views of Dubai, and an immersive glass-floor experience.

Strategically located in the heart of the city, at the intersection of Dubai’s famous Sheikh Zayed Road and its commercial business district, One Za’abeel is the gateway to Dubai International Financial District, close to Dubai World Trade Centre, Burj Khalifa, and Dubai International Airport.

In line with the UAE’s net-zero target for 2050, the development aims to achieve the highest standards of sustainability as it implements the Gold LEED certification requirements in its design and functionality.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).