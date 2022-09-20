UAE - Imdaad, a Dubai-based group of companies that provides integrated, sustainable Facilities Management (FM) services, has officially won a three-year contract to provide a range of hard and soft FM services at Landmark Tower, the second-tallest building in Abu Dhabi with a 97,010.25 sq ft plot area.

Standing at 329.1 m tall with 74 floors above ground and five basement levels, Landmark Tower is one of Abu Dhabi’s largest and most prestigous locations. It houses 140 residential flats, 35 commerical floors, and four retail shops, all of which overlook the sparkling waters of the Arabian Gulf, said a statement from Imdaad.

The agreement will see the company deliver a full range of solutions and services at the tower, which is located on Corniche Road and operated by Pearlstone Management, said a statement from Imdaad.

Over the three-year period, Imdaad will provide electrical and plumbing maitenance, cleaning and landcaping, chiller plant management as well as heating, ventilation and air conditioning management services using Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (Scada) software that allows it to monitor facility processes locally or at remote locations.

In addition, the company will act as the managing agent for labor-focused soft services including valet parking, receptioning, health club management, and lifeguard services, it added.

Group CEO Jamal Abdulla Lootah said: "Imdaad’s unrelenting drive to provide industry leading facility management services has been recognized once again with this pivotal contract win with Landmark Tower and Pearlstone Management."

"Thanks to the leadership of all three parties involved, the contract sets the framework to deliver both qualitive and quantitive results to tenants, residents, and all who visit one of Abu Dhabi’s most acclaimed structures," stated Lootah.

"We are excited to work together in the years ahead and will continue to strive to deliver the highest quality of services to our valued customers," he added.

