Cairo - IHD Developments has announced plans to carry out a new residential project in the New Administrative Capital (NAC).

This step comes in line with the property developer’s expansion vision to enrich its portfolio in the real estate market, particularly after meeting the sales target of the Vivid Business Tower project in the Downtown area, according to a press release on Wednesday.

Hisham El-Fouly, head of the commercial sector at IHD Developments, noted that NAC is a major attraction for investors, whether inside or outside Egypt, due to its promising investment opportunities.

It is worth noting that IHD Developments launched its first project in the Administrative Capital at a value of EGP 600 million last January.

Earlier this week, Misr Italia Properties signed a construction agreement with ASASS Construction for its IL BOSCO project in NAC.

