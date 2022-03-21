The construction of 16 residential towers in Salman Town is on track with 27 per cent of the project already complete.

Housing Minister Bassem Al Hamer said yesterday that the first phase of the project concerns the construction of the foundations.

Once the project is completed, the towers will provide 1,382 flats, on the basis of 3,600sqm per floor.

The development scheme, which is expected to be completed in 2023, has been designed to include trading outlets, a four-storey car park, green spaces, gardens, walkways and cycling lanes.

No accidents have been reported after completing 1.5 million hours of work on the project, the minister said.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).