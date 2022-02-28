RIYADH: Four Saudis, Mohammad Al Khars, along with Huzan Nassif, Jihad Al Kadi, and Musaab Al Mouhaydib, have been assigned as non-executive directors in Saudi Arabia for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, or JLL.

The new board of directors is tasked with helping JLL advance its strategic directions in the Kingdom in the medium and long term, in addition to offering guidance on the company’s major business initiatives, according to JLL.

“I ask God to help me and the rest of my colleagues in harnessing all our capabilities and experiences to provide advice and contribute to the renaissance of the real estate sector,” Al Khars said in a tweet on Sunday.

