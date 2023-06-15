Bahrain-based Esnad Management has announced that work has been completed on its Merbad Garden Views, a residential compound, located in Al Jasra on the western coast of Bahrain.

Built on 33,196-sq m area, the Merbad Garden Views comprises 43 villas along with integrated facilities, including a health club, a swimming pool, a multi-purpose hall, and a children's playground, in addition landscaping and green spaces.

The project was inaugurated in the presence of Justice, Islamic Affairs and Endowments Minister, Chairman of the Council of Guardianship on the Money of the Minors and their Equivalents, Nawaf bin Mohammed Al-Maawda, reported BNA.

The project, which was handed over to the Council of Guardianship on the Money of the Minors and their Equivalents after its completion, is an example of the successful projects implemented in collaboration between the public and private sectors, stated the report.

Esnad Management carried out the project, and finished it according to schedule, and with the highest quality standards, and at competitive prices.

The compound's units were constructed in accordance with the specifications of green, environmentally friendly and energy-saving buildings, it added.

