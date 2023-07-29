Bahrain - Eskan Bank, a leading provider of housing finance in Bahrain, is looking to appoint a consultant for the re-validation of structural design and supervision consultancy services for its 26-storey mixed-use development - Danat Al Seef 2 - in the capital Manama.

Danaat Al Seef 2 is a single tower standing tall at 120.5 m, which comprises a ground floor and 4 floors for car parking and 26 typical apartment floors with an overall built up area of 45,947 sq m.

The ground floor will be predominately used to serve the retail cluster consisting 11 retail shops, while the 328 car parks will be distributed over 4 levels and 26 residential floors which consists of 150 apartments of 4 types.

Consultants registered with the committee for the council for regulating the practice of engineering professions under grade A will only be eligible for the bids, said Eskan in its tender notification.

The consultant must have also completed minimum a similar project (31 storey) with a total built-up area of 45,957 sq m within last 5 years providing both the design and supervision.

Also those having professional indemnity insurance for such size of projects will only be eligible to participate in this tender, it added.

The deadline for submitting the bids has been set at August 27.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).