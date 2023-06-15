Emirates Stallions Group (ESG) and Q Holding have formed an AED 320 million ($87.1 million) joint venture to develop a staff accommodation project, which will house 5,000 people in Abu Dhabi.

The entity, called Century Village, will develop the Reem Hills Staff Accommodation Project on Abu Dhabi’s Reem Island, for employees across industries including healthcare, transportation and hospitality.

GBH International Contracting is the main contractor while Royal Development Company (RDC) has already been appointed as the development management company, ESG and Q Holding said.

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Seban Scaria)

imogen.lillywhite@lseg.com