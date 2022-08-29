Egypt - UC Developments signed a number of contracting, construction, management, and operation contracts for the company’s projects in the New Administrative Capital (NAC) on Saturday to begin developing its projects within the scheduled timetable set.

UC signed a contract for the construction of both Uni Tower 1 and Uni Tower 2 in the NAC’s Downtown area with Amac Construction and Archrete Engineering Consultancy.

This is in addition to signing an agreement with each of Meadis — headed by Wael Shawkat — and Namaa BFM to manage, operate, and maintain the East Tower project in the Central Business District at the NAC.

CEO of UC Developments Sameh Awad stated that the company signed these agreements after extensive studies to choose the best success partners and contract with the best experts and consulting and executive companies in the Egyptian market to begin construction work on both Uni Tower 1 and Uni Tower 2.

In a press conference, Awad said that the two projects comprise commercial, administrative, and medical units, as well as serviced apartments with a total built-up area of ​​11,000 sqm for each project in the Downtown area of the NAC.

He pointed out that each project consists of 11 floors, explaining that the company decided to combine the two projects together as one entity with the same engineering design so that they may complement each other within the biggest open plaza in the Downtown area in the centre of the project, which spans more than 2,000 sqm and features a dancing fountain.

Awad also noted that the company signed a management, operation, and maintenance contract for the company’s main East Tower project with Namaa BFM and Meadis.

He elaborated that East Tower is distinguished by its design, as it is considered one of the most important projects in the NAC’s Central Business District (CBD).

As for the company’s expansion plans during the coming period, Awad highlighted that the company is preparing to launch its fourth project and first residential project in the last quarter of this year, adding that the location of the project and all its details will be announced soon after the completion of the project’s land allocation.

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).