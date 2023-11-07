Egypt - JD Holding, a leading company in the real estate sector, announced its plan to launch an expansion investment plan in 2024 with a total value of EGP10bn. The plan aims to seize more investment opportunities and achieve the greatest amount of diversity in its investment portfolio.

Ahmed Attia Aletr, the chairperson of JD Holding, said that the global economy is facing challenges that have affected all countries, including the local real estate market. However, he added that the company is continuing to implement its expansion plans, while also completing its existing projects.

He noted that the local real estate market offers strong investment opportunities, as a result of the comprehensive urban development that the state is currently implementing. He pointed out that the company’s total investments in 2023 amounted to EGP 2.6bn.

He added that the company is planning to offer various residential and investment projects, with different types of activities, such as residential, commercial, administrative, and medical. He also said that the company will diversify the locations of these projects, between new and coastal cities. Accordingly, the company will expand its presence in new areas, such as Fifth Settlement and New Cairo, in addition to its existing projects in the New Administrative Capital.

He explained that one of the company’s projects is Riverside Twin Tower, a commercial and administrative project in the Downtown area of the New Administrative Capital. The project consists of two identical towers, each with 14 floors.

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

