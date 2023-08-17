Egypt - Administrative Capital for Urban Development (ACUD) has decided to approve a package of facilities on instalment payment and deducting interest and delay fines by up to 50%. The company also extended the deadline for construction works in various projects for one month from the date of this announcement.

The ACUD announced that these facilities come within the company’s interest to provide all possible facilities to developers working in New Administrative Capital, which ultimately reflects on citizens and clients.

Based on the above, the ACUD urges real estate developers working in the New Capital who wish to participate in these facilities to quickly go to the financial sector at the company located in the Governmental District to benefit from these facilitations.

The total area of the New Administrative Capital is approximately 220,000 feddan. The company has completed 80% of the first phase and it has started drawing up the master plan for the second and third phases. It is scheduled that after the completion, the New Capital will accommodate 7 million people.

