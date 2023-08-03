Saudi Arabia - Eagle Hills Diyar (EHD), the pioneering developer behind the iconic Marassi Al Bahrain project, has unveiled its new residential project - Marassi Bay - located within its premium beachfront community development in Bahrain.

Marassi Bay is home to 196 bespoke apartments set over 10 storeys, featuring elegant indoor and outdoor facilities such as a temperature-controlled infinity pool, a gym, a barbeque area and several manicured gardens.

Each apartment has its own balcony, ensuring that every resident is able to enjoy their own private outdoor space.

Overlooking the 2-km-long beachfront promenade, the Marrasi Bay will feature a host of amenities including diverse restaurants, beach clubs and cafes that accommodate different needs.

Speaking at the new launch, Managing Director Dr Maher Al Shaer said: "We are delighted to announce that our new beachfront residential project Marassi Bay is now available for prospective buyers. This project represents the very best in contemporary luxury living that Bahrain has to offer and we anticipate great interest from investors as well as those looking to make Marassi Al Bahrain their permanent address."

Engineer Hayssam Youssef, Director of Marassi Al Bahrain said: "Marassi Bay is a unique development with some of the best views found anywhere in Bahrain. Perfectly located for travel, shopping or relaxation, these apartments represent the very best in elevated lifestyle and contemporary living within the all-inclusive beachfront community of Marassi Al Bahrain."

"Construction work has already begun on Marassi Bay and it will not be long until the building occupies a spot on the Diyar Al Muharraq skyline," he added.

The master developer said Marassi Bay’s surrounding area was served by a number of cafes, shops and restaurants, ensuring that residents have everything they need right on their doorstep.

"Prospective buyers will gain access to a prime location in close proximity to the kingdom’s best residential, commercial, and tourist hotspots, as the complex is just a short walk from Marassi Galleria, Bahrain’s premium lifestyle retail destination and host to an array of regional and international retailers," he added.

