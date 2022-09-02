DUBAI - Dubai's real estate and properties transactions were valued at AED7.4 billion in total during the week ending 2nd September 2022, with sum transactions of 2,593, according to statistics from the Dubai Land Department.

The statistics showed that 320 plots were sold for AED1.75 billion, and 1,720 apartments and villas were sold for AED3.55 billion.

The top three transactions were land in Saih Shuaib 3 sold for AED168 million, land sold for AED115 million in Island 2, and land sold for AED78 million Saih Shuaib 4.

Al Hebiah Fifth recorded the highest number of transactions this week with 107 sales transactions worth AED329.68 million, followed by Jabal Ali First with 60 sales transactions worth AED193.85 million, and Nad Al Shiba First with 41 sales transactions worth AED205 million in third place.

The top three transfers for apartments and villas were an apartment sold for AED776 million in Marsa Dubai, a second apartment sold for AED367 million in Business Bay, and the third an apartment sold for AED303 million in Burj Khalifa.

The value of mortgaged properties for the week totalled AED1.24 billion, with the highest being an apartment in Business Bay, mortgaged for AED198 million.

Also, 111 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED944 million.