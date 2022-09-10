Dubai - The real estate and properties transactions valued at AED9.4 billion in total during the week ending 09 September 2022, figures by the Dubai Land Department have revealed. The sum of transactions was 2,594.

A total of 209 plots and 871 apartments and villas were sold for AED946.55 million and AED 3.92 billion respectively.

The top three transactions were a land in Island 2 sold for AED 46.5 million, followed by a land that was sold for AED 26 million in Al Barshaa South Third, and a land sold for AED 46.5 million in Island 2 in third place.

Al Hebiah Fifth recorded the most transactions for this week by 78 sales transactions worth AED195.97 million, followed by Nad Al Shiba First with 25 sales transactions worth AED146.24 million, and Jabal Ali First with 24 sales transactions worth AED89 million in third place.

The top three transfers for apartments and villas were an apartment was sold for AED664 million in Al Wasl, an apartment was second in the list sold for AED460 million in Marsa Dubai, and thirdly it was an apartment sold for AED 419 million in Business Bay.

The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was AED3.42 billion, with the highest being a land in Nadd Hessa, mortgaged for AED2 billion.

A total 100 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED1 billion.

In the meantime, Dubai real estate market recorded 228 sales transactions worth AED443.59 million today, in addition to 79 mortgage deals of AED201.95 million, and 11 gift deals amounting to AED27.97 million.

The sales included 213 villas and apartments worth AED360.71 million, and 51 land plots worth AED82.88 million, while mortgages included 64 villas and apartments worth AED97.61 million and 15 land plots valued at AED104.34 million.