DUBAI - A total 1,968 real estate transactions worth AED7.8 billion were conducted in Dubai during the week ending 15th April, 2022.

According to figures released by the Dubai Land Department, 246 plots were sold for AED1.49 billion, in addition to 1,312 apartments and villas for AED 2.96 billion.

A total of 66 land plots and 264 apartments and villas were mortgaged for AED1.07 bn and AED1.8 bn respectively.

Eighty properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED497.69 million.