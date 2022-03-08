Dubai’s villa prices, which were riding high after COVID-19 restrictions eased in 2020, are already slowing down and will continue to do so this year, according to global property consultancy Knight Frank.

Villa prices in the emirate surged nearly 22 percent since the pandemic started, partly driven by huge demand from ultra-high-net-worth foreign investors who have appetite for luxurious homes. Last year alone, $10 million home sales surged to an all-time record high, eclipsing the deals made in the last five years combined.

However, prices cannot rise indefinitely, according to Faisal Durrani, Partner – Head of Middle East Research at Knight Frank, adding that buyers in the mainstream market are now asking if they’re getting a good value out of their money.

“Overall, prices clearly cannot rise indefinitely… Evidence already suggests that the 21.2 percent villa price growth of 2021 is starting to slow. Price growth is likely to slow this year, there’s no two ways about it,” Durrani said.

Stagnate rather than fall

Knight Frank also noted in its new whitepaper that affordability, as well as the “memory of previous extreme volatility” in Dubai’s property market, will also play a big part in dampening the enthusiasm of some investors to enter the market.

It doesn’t mean prices will start falling this year. What is more likely to happen is that values will begin stagnating, Knight Frank said, citing that previous price cycles have lasted almost ten years.

The prime and super-prime end of the market is also expected to outperform, given that inventories of “luxury and uber-luxury” residential units remain “negligible” and Dubai’s handling of the pandemic continues to attract investor interest, according to Durani.

2021 performance

Overall, at least 52,000 apartments and villas worth 114.2 billion were snapped by buyers in 2021, more than the total transactions for 2019 and 2020. Last year also accounted for 39 percent of all $10 million home sales in Dubai since 2010, highlighting that there’s a huge demand at the top end of the market.

Among the prime locations in Dubai, the most popular were Emirates Hills, Jumeirah Bay Island and the Palm Jumeirah, which have together seen prices climb by 44.4 percent in the 12-month period ending September 30, 2021.

(Reporting by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria)

