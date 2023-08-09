DUBAI - Dubai's real estate market recorded 433 sales transactions worth AED1.7 billion on Tuesday, in addition to 90 mortgage deals totalling AED270.28 million, and 37 gift deals amounting to AED69.36 million, data released by Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 405 villas and apartments worth AED954.83 million, and 28 land plots worth AED744.62 million.

The mortgages included 76 villas and apartments worth AED238.05 million and 14 land plots valued at AED32.23 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED2 billion.