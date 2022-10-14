DUBAI – A total of 2,338 real estate transactions worth AED7.3 billion were conducted during the week ending 14th October, 2022, according to figures released by the Dubai Land Department (DLD).

A total of 106 plots were sold for AED1.76 billion, and 1,791 apartments and villas were purchased for AED3.81 billion.

The top three transactions were two lands sold for AED 600 million and AED 206.52 million in Palm Jumeirah, followed by another land sold for AED 44 million in Al Satwa.

Hadaeq Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid recorded the most transactions for this week by 22 sales transactions worth AED 475.41 million, followed by Jabal Ali First with 9 transactions worth AED 26 million and Al Hebiah Fifth with 9 transactions worth AED 20.3 million.

The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was AED 1.49 billion, with the highest being a land in Island 2, mortgaged for AED 271 million.

77 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED 249 million, the DLD stated.