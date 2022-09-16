DUBAI - A total of 2,317 real estate transactions worth AED8.9 billion were conducted during the week ending 16th September, 2022, according to figures released by the Dubai Land Department.

A total of 227 plots were sold for AED4.35 billion, and 1,560 apartments and villas were purchased for AED3.44 billion.

The top three transactions were a land in Madinat Al Mataar sold for AED988 million, a land sold for AED259.24 million in Al Yufrah 1, and a land sold for AED988 million in Madinat Al Mataar.

Al Hebiah Fifth recorded the most transactions for this week with 66 sales transactions worth AED221.48 million, followed by Nad Al Shiba First with 39 sales transactions worth AED183.93 million, and Jabal Ali First with 33 sales transactions worth AED136 million.

The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week reached 930.7 million, while 145 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED205 million.