Property transactions in Dubai are trending towards the AED10 billion ($2.7 billion) level as buyers continue to pour into the local market.

A total of 2,594 property deals worth AED9.4 billion were recorded during the week ending September 9, the Dubai Land Department (DLD) said on Friday.

The transactions included a premium apartment in Al Wasl that went to a buyer for AED664 million, a flat in Marsa Dubai that was sold for AED460 million and a Business Bay residential unit valued at AED419 million.

Overall, 1,871 apartments and villas were sold during the week for AED3.92 billion, eclipsing the combined value of 209 plots that were acquired for AED946.55 million.

As for the plots, the transactions were led by the sale of a piece of land worth AED46.5 million in Island 2, a mixed-use development that is envisioned to host a high-end boutique resort and low-rise apartments.

The second-biggest deal was for a land that sold for AED26 million in Al Barsha South Third, followed by a land that sold for AED46.5 million in Island 2.

(Reporting by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria)

