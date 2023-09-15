A total of 2,329 real estate transactions worth over AED 12.7 billion were conducted during the week ending 15th September, 2023, according to figures released by the Dubai Land Department (DLD).

The DLD report showed that 549 plots were sold for AED 4.25 billion, while 1,780 apartments and villas were purchased for AED 3.94 billion.

The top three transactions were a plot in Marsa Dubai sold for AED 622.91 million, a plot sold for AED 180 million in Business Bay, and another sold for AED 150 million in Marsa Dubai.

Al Hebiah Fifth recorded the most sales transactions for this week with 123 transactions worth AED 527.18 million, followed by Madinat Al Mataar with 113 transactions worth AED 542.17 million, and Madinat Hind 4 with 111 transactions worth AED 161.9 million.

The top three apartment and villa transfers included an AED 88 million apartment sold in Al Barsha First, another apartment sold for AED 75 million in Palm Jumeirah, and a third in Al Thanayah Fourth sold for AED 64.5.

The total value of mortgaged properties for the week reached AED 3.88 billion. Meanwhile, 165 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED 670 million.