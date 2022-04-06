DUBAI - Dubai real estate market recorded 336 sales transactions worth AED995.74 million and mortgage deals of AED81.04 million, in addition to 8 gift transactions amounting to AED46.39 million Tuesday, data released by the emirate’s Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 282 villas and apartments worth AED619.88 million, and 54 land plots worth AED375.86 million, while the mortgages included 47 villas and apartments worth AED68.47 million and 8 land plots valued at AED12.56 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED1.1 bn