DUBAI: Dubai real estate market recorded 643 sales transactions worth AED1.93 billion, in addition to 93 mortgage deals of AED1.25 billion, and 10 gift deals amounting to AED178.51 billion on Monday, data released by the Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 575 villas and apartments worth AED1.46 billion, and 68 land plots worth AED463.09 million, while mortgages included 39 villas and apartments worth AED79.09 million and 54 land plots valued at AED1.17 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED3.3 billion.



