DUBAI - Dubai real estate market recorded 612 sales transactions worth AED1.77 billion, in addition to 109 mortgage deals of AED1.03 billion, on Thursday, data released by the Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 535 villas and apartments worth AED1.18 billion, and 77 land plots worth AED588.01 million, while mortgages included 83 villas and apartments worth AED877.91 million and 26 land plots valued at AED156.26 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED2.7 billion.