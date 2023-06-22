Dubai real estate market recorded 744 sales transactions worth AED2 billion, in addition to 153 mortgage deals of AED542.55 million, and 27 gift deals amounting to AED31.3 million on Thursday, data released by Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 688 villas and apartments worth AED1.56 billion, and 56land plots worth AED435.15 million.

The mortgages included 122 villas and apartments worth AED319.55 million and 31 land plots valued at AED223 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED2.5 billion.